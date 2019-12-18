Province Lands Visitor Center Getting New Accessible Walkway

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape Cod National Seashore is installing a new accessible walkway at the Province Lands Visitor Center.

The new concrete walkway will run from the parking lot curb cut to the visitor center and replace the existing ramp.

Chief of Facilities and Maintenance for the Cape Cod National Seashore Karst Hoogeboom said that while the ramp met the standards of the time when the center was built in the 1960’s, the access way did not meet the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“So this project allows us to correct that and get it current with code for accessibility,” said Hoogeboom.

“This allows everybody a much better way of getting access to the visitor center.”

The center’s observation decks will unaffected by the construction due to other existing stairways.

Hoogeboom asks that the public is respectful and considerate to the contractors doing their work during the process, as well as avoid any zones where construction is taking place on the site for safety reasons.

The National Seashore anticipates getting the majority of the work and concrete pouring finished by the end of the winter, though there are still other finishing touches like planting that needs to take place before the project is fully complete.

“We look forward to everybody being safe and enjoying these facilities, with as many people as possible to enjoy them,” said Hoogeboom.

The Province Lands Visitor Center will be open for its summer season starting May 1.