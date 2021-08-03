Provincetown Active COVID Cases Declining

PROVINCETOWN – Active COVID-19 case numbers in Provincetown are on the decline, according to the latest figures from Town Manager Alex Morse.

In a Facebook update on the ongoing outbreak, Morse said that the total number of active cases among town residents has decreased to 56.

The total number of cases reported among residents stands at 249, and 221 individuals including both residents and visitors have recovered from their infection.

“The number of people recovering each day exceeds the number of new cases being added. We are optimistic this will continue,” said Morse.

The test positivity rate for the town is 5.8 percent, up from its lowest point of 3.3 percent on July 31, but down significantly from its July 15 peak of 15 percent.

According to Morse, a positivity rate less than 5 percent is considered progress towards cluster containment.

Eight Hospitalizations have been reported as associated with the incident, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Six are state residents while two are out-of-state visitors.

No deaths have been reported associated with the outbreak.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr wrote in a recent release that Provincetown’s high vaccination rate and response by health officials has been an example for other municipalities across the region.

“Those who tested positive were so thorough about alerting their contacts and the level of response to mobile testing so overwhelming that the experience in Provincetown became a blueprint for how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the public on how to safely manage the ultra-contagious Delta variant” said Cyr.