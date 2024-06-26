You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests

Provincetown Beaches Open After Bacteria Tests

June 26, 2024

The scene at the West End Breakwater in Provincetown.
Tim Caldwell/CWN 

PROVINCETOWN – Beaches are open again in Provincetown after bacterial tests Wednesday.  

Town officials on the Provincetown website said that after re-testing was performed, the Town Landing West of Coast Guard Station has re-opened to swimming, and that all other Town beaches are open as well.

In a public notices email to the CapeCod.com NewsCenter June 25, town officials previously wrote “Due to Elevated Bacteria all beaches in the Town of Provincetown are closed for swimming until further notice.” 

