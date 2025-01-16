Provincetown Begins Search for Next Police Chief

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is on the hunt for its next police chief as Chief James Golden prepares to retire February 28.
The town will collect input from stakeholders at an in-person forum at town hall on Tuesday at 6 pm and during a virtual forum February 6.
The town is also sourcing Public Safety Consultants for recruiting candidates to be assessed by a 6-member Search Committee.
The members of the committee are:
- Cass Benson, local business owner and mother who raised two children in Provincetown.
- Ed Hernandez, former Interim Police Chief and retired Police Captain in Redwood City, California.
- Earl Hinton, experienced Human Resources professional.
- Chris Hottle, Director of Human Services and Council on Aging for the Town of Provincetown.
- Steve Katsurinis, local business owner with experience on Town boards and past candidate searches.
- Reverend Kate Wilkinson, Senior Minister at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Provincetown
“Our community deserves a Police Chief who not only understands the unique character of Provincetown but also embraces our values through a demonstrated commitment to community policing,” said Select Board Chair David Abramson in a statement.
“The Select Board and Town Manager are committed to ensuring we find a leader who will foster trust, engage with community members, and guide our Police Department into the future.”