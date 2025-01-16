Provincetown Begins Search for Next Police Chief

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is on the hunt for its next police chief as Chief James Golden prepares to retire February 28.

The town will collect input from stakeholders at an in-person forum at town hall on Tuesday at 6 pm and during a virtual forum February 6.

The town is also sourcing Public Safety Consultants for recruiting candidates to be assessed by a 6-member Search Committee.

The members of the committee are:

Cass Benson, local business owner and mother who raised two children in Provincetown.

local business owner and mother who raised two children in Provincetown. Ed Hernandez, former Interim Police Chief and retired Police Captain in Redwood City, California.

former Interim Police Chief and retired Police Captain in Redwood City, California. Earl Hinton, experienced Human Resources professional.

experienced Human Resources professional. Chris Hottle, Director of Human Services and Council on Aging for the Town of Provincetown.

Director of Human Services and Council on Aging for the Town of Provincetown. Steve Katsurinis, local business owner with experience on Town boards and past candidate searches.

local business owner with experience on Town boards and past candidate searches. Reverend Kate Wilkinson, Senior Minister at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Provincetown

“Our community deserves a Police Chief who not only understands the unique character of Provincetown but also embraces our values through a demonstrated commitment to community policing,” said Select Board Chair David Abramson in a statement.

“The Select Board and Town Manager are committed to ensuring we find a leader who will foster trust, engage with community members, and guide our Police Department into the future.”