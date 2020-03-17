Provincetown Board Approves Potential TV Shooting Agreement

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Select Board has given their approval to Town Manager Robin Craver to create an agreement with 20th Century Fox Television, which would allow a TV shoot to be conducted.

Town officials recently met with location managers from 20th Century Fox Television to discuss the town’s regulations for filming, videography, photography, and droning.

Curiosity as to what the project would be came up at a recent board meeting, but Craver said that the scope of work within Provincetown was the biggest factor that has to be clarified with 20th Century Fox Television.

“We’re not really wanting to go into who the story is, and who the cast is, and what the script is,” Craver said.

“We’re really focused on, ‘What would you be doing?'”

Board member Louise Venden believes that 20th Century Fox Television should make their intentions of the content matter clear, but Chairman David Abramson said that those details are not as important as understanding what the company plans on doing within the town itself.

Craver was upfront with the board with her feelings on the proposal to this point.

“So far, I’m satisfied with what I’m hearing what they’re doing,” she said, “and I have been very clear that I need to know what they are proposing to do, so that we can catch anything objectionable.”

The town’s Cemetery Commission has met with Craver to advise what is and is not allowed to be filmed.

Craver said that it is important to act on this quickly if the town wishes to encourage film companies to choose Provincetown as a filming location.