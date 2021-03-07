Provincetown Project Awarded State Grant

BOSTON – Provincetown will be getting part of the $2.5 in Urban Agenda grants, which are primarily focused on COVID-19 economic recovery.

“Directing critical resources to support community led partnerships in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic helps expand our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

Provincetown Commons has received $75,000 dollars for the Provincetown Commons EforAll Cape Cod, which is a free one-year business accelerator that will provide funding for 13 businesses.

The program will also aide businesses with monthly discussion sessions.

“We are proud to make these targeted investments in programs that address key needs of urban communities in the Commonwealth,” said Baker.