Provincetown COVID Test Positivity Rate Reaches New Low

August 9, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Active cases of COVID-19 in Provincetown are continuing to decline, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. 

As of August 9, the total number of active cases among town residents is 23, down from 37 on August 6.

There have been 253 cases among residents total.

Morse said the drop in cases also lines up with a declining test positivity rate, which hit a new low Sunday of 1.4 percent.

With a test positivity rate of less than 5 percent, Morse said that the town is making progress towards cluster containment. 

Once the positivity rate drops below 1 percent, the outbreak will be considered contained by town health officials.

8 individuals have been hospitalized in connection with the incident, 6 of which were state residents and 2 were from out-of-state.

Morse said that July 31 was the last day that individuals can have symptom onset or positive test and be considered part of the overall cluster number.

The date coincides with a possible 14-day incubation period from a visit on July 17, the last day of the two-week peak visitor period for the summer season, according to Morse.

 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


