Provincetown Puts Brakes on Cruises, Whale Watching, and Other Excursions

PROVINCETOWN – New restrictions were passed last week by the Provincetown Select Board and the board of health to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the town.

The restrictions will limit the use of docking facilities within the town for excursions by whale watching tours, sightseeing cruises and gambling cruises as well as restrict bus tours until the services meet safety criteria and are reviewed by the board of health.

The steps have been taken to increase social distancing around the town.

Scheduled ferry services are unaffected by the restrictions, as they are considered an integral part of the town’s transportation infrastructure.

Leslie Sandberg, Communications Consultant to the Provincetown Recovery Coalition, said that the restrictions are meant to ensure the board of health is informed on what businesses in town are doing to protect the public, not stop them from doing business.

“This is not a ban. This is just an extra added layer of protection so that the board of health would know the plan that the Dolphin Fleet had in making sure that there was safe practices, safety protocols, and social distancing that they would be incorporating into their whale watching excursions this summer,” said Sandberg.

“We’re trying to balance protecting the health and safety of everyone who visits and calls Provincetown home, with also make sure that businesses can operate in the pandemic. Because we’re a tourist economy, we want to make sure that every business has a plan and can operate.”

Steve Katsurinis, chair of the Provincetown Board of Health, said that the restrictions are not meant to challenge Governor Charlie Baker’s phased reopening plan for the Commonwealth.

“We are not changing the phased reopening that the governor has set up, but for certain activities that reflect a particular risk we are adding some additional local layers of support and review in order to make sure that we can have businesses that can operate safely and protect the public health at the same time. That’s our objective here in providing this additional layer of regulation,” said Katsurinis.

Katsurinis said that there would be restrictions that also extended to other summer activities around Provincetown that involve gatherings of people.

“For example, street performers normally have a pretty specific and well established set of restrictions and opportunities that they can operate under and we are adding a requirement that they wear a mask when they perform. They will also have to be agreeable to helping to manage the crowd of listeners and observers that come to gather around them,” said Katsurinis.

Cabaret singing, a common sight in Provincetown, will also be subjected to extensive restrictions, but the town will be willing to evaluate plans on a case-by-case basis.

“Even though we see it as a very dangerous activity with something that will require some extensive regulation and control, businesses can come to us with a plan and we will take a look at it and, if we can, find a way to support these kinds of voluntary restrictions that they think they can put in place. We will take a look at it, and if we can approve it, we will approve it,” said Katsurinis.

Provincetown Tourism Director Anthony Fuccillo said speaking with chambers of commerce statewide and online discussion over social media with tourists revealed that there is still some apprehension about travelling in Massachusetts.

“People are expressing their concerns about safety. They are very interested in knowing that it will be safe here if they do visit,” said Fuccillo.

“Many people are letting us and others know, based on their comments, that they are postponing and cancelling vacations. Many are going to postpone until next year. They’re going to skip this year because they have their own concerns, and they want to be respectful to the town as well and the residents of the town.”

Katsurinis said that the summer season for Provincetown will likely be a difficult one due to the virus.

“Businesses will definitely see a different kind of summer. Expectation is that it will not be as profitable a summer. But we hope to make it possible for people who love to come to Provincetown and Cape Cod to come and enjoy all we have to offer safely,” said Katsurinis.