Provincetown Expanding Housing Assistance Program

PROVINCETOWN – Updates have been announced for the Provincetown Local Self-Sufficiency and Housing Rental Assistance Program which has been expanded with a higher income eligibility threshold to 100% Area Median Income (AMI).

The program is designed to provide affordable, year-round housing to families with goals of helping them to achieve self-sufficiency within a three year period.

It offers an initial allocation of 18 months of assistance with the possibility of extending that assistance for up to three years.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements, and a lottery may be conducted for eligible applicants.

“The Provincetown Local Self-Sufficiency and Housing Rental Assistance Program shows our dedication to providing residents with the support and tools they need to find stable housing in our community,” said Town Manager Alex B. Morse.

“We encourage all eligible individuals and families to apply and take advantage of this opportunity,” Morse said.

FY 2023 Combined Household Income Requirements at 100% AMI are $87,010 for one person household, $99,440 for two person, $111,870 for three person, $124,300 for four person, and continues up to six person households.

In addition to income requirements, participants will be required to comply with mandatory ongoing financial counseling.

Interested parties must submit their applications no later than Thursday, September 14, by 5 p.m.

For more information and to find the application form visit the town’s website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: