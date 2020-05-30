Provincetown Film Society Laying Off Staff and CEO

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Film Society has made cut-backs to activities and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including laying off their recently hired CEO Rachael Brister.

Since March 16, Waters Edge Cinema has been closed and The Provincetown International Film Festival, the PFS’ largest event, has been cancelled for public health and safety, leading to a significant loss of revenue for the organization.

Day-to-day operations of the organization have also been put on temporary hiatus by the board of directors.

“PFS is deeply saddened to announce the departure of Rachael Brister, due to the extreme financial hardship the organization currently faces as a result of COVID,” said Anthony Lawson, President and Board Chair in a statement.

Brister began working at the position officially on February 1.

“Although Rachael’s tenure with us has been cut short, we are thankful for her many contributions, especially her efforts in helping us to establish our virtual cinema as a unifying community space.” said Lawson.

“We are looking forward to a future in which we will once again be able to gather as a community and share in the power of film, and until then we remain committed to diverse representation, gender equity, and stories that speak to both our unique idiosyncrasies and shared humanity.”

The board of directors said that they will spend time evaluating the finances and operations of the organization over the next three months.