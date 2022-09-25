You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Hosting Public Forum on Sewer Expansion Project

Provincetown Hosting Public Forum on Sewer Expansion Project

September 25, 2022

Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown residents can make their voices heard on the town’s sewer expansion project during a public forum on October 12 from 5 to 7 pm at town hall. 

Officials said they want to hear from the public about the existing sewer system, planned upgrades, and efforts to connect all properties in the town. 

The project boosts both public health and coastal resiliency town-wide.

The forum comes after a “sewer emergency” declared in the town in mid August that was caused by heavy rainfall. Repairs were made to the system within a couple days.

