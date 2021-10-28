You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Museum Commemorating Pilgrim Landing

October 28, 2021

 

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum have announced that the Annual Lighting of the Pilgrim Monument will take place on Thursday, November 11 at 6 pm.

Every year, PMPM lights the monument to commemorate the landing of the Mayflower Pilgrims in Provincetown Harbor.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will not be held in person.

Instead, it will be broadcast via livestream, with residents and visitors being encouraged to raise their voices, honk their horns and get “Loud for the Lights” across the town when the lights come on at 6 pm.

The link to the livestream can be found on the PMPM website.

By Mathew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com Newscenter

