Provincetown Museum Hosting Virtual Gala, Live Auction Saturday

PROVINCETOWN – The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will be hosting their first virtual gala and live auction event on Saturday, October 10.

Guest speakers will be present, while musical and dance performances will be featured.

Along with the auction, the museum will offer a virtual tour of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Our Story,” which tells the history of the relationship between the Mayflower’s voyagers and indigenous Wampanoag people 400 years ago.

The virtual gala and auction is being held due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many events to celebrate the anniversary of the Pilgrims arriving in the area.

The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.