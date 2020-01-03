Provincetown Names New Town Planner

PROVINCETOWN – Thaddeus Soule has been named the new town planner in Provincetown.

Soule is a former conservation agent, planner, and assistant town clerk in Chelmsford.

He also has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and history from Colby-Sawyer College, a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University, and a law degree from the Massachusetts School of Law at Andover.

He takes over for Jeffrey Ribeiro, who left recently to take the town planner job in Truro.

Soule has also worked as an environmental specialist in planning and permitting for an engineering consulting company in Southboro.

The town planner is the head of the town’s planning, land use, and appeals office and provides support to the Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Board, Historic district Commission, Local Comprehensive Plan Committee, and Ad Hoc Zoning By-Law Review Committee.