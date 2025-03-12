You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Next to Join Barnstable County Sheriff’s Dispatch Services

March 12, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will join the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office dispatch services at the end of this month.

With the addition of Eastham and Chatham this month, it brings the total number of towns the office services for 911 calls up to 10, and the number of EMS dispatches to 13.

Office officials say the centralized service streamlines operations and improves dispatch speed.

Some towns like Eastham also say their own dispatchers have become overwhelmed as call volumes increase in recent years. 

“Our Eastham Dispatchers do an incredible job with what we ask of them, but the demands placed on them have begun to exceed their capacity,” said Police Chief Adam Bohannon in a statement.

“This partnership with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office will ensure that we have the resources to continue providing the high level of public safety services that Eastham Residents and visitors deserve. The trained team at the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center can handle a high volume of calls, including multiple emergency calls happening simultaneously, while providing critical life-saving instructions over the phone while police and Fire/EMS are responding.”

