Provincetown Officials Provide Update on Virus Preparedness

PROVINCETOWN – Officials in Provincetown provided an update this week on the town’s general preparedness in regards to the coronavirus.

Health and emergency preparedness officials and the town manager briefed the Select Board as questions from residents continue to increase.

Health Director Morgan Clark says planning efforts are focusing on maintaining an up to date list on events in case social distancing is required.

The town is also preparing to provide for basic needs, including food, medication, or other services to residents who may need to isolate or quarantine in the future.

“The Health Department, Provincetown’s health care professionals, other public health workers and first responders do infection control every day,” Clark said. “The protocols and procedures work.”

Clark says cleaning and sanitizing home and work spaces can help to stop the spread of the virus.

“All infectious diseases need “food” to survive,” Clark said. “Cleaning is the first barrier.”

Prevention efforts include washing hands regularly, including after using restrooms, before and after preparing food, before eating food, before or after caring for anyone who is sick, after changing diapers, blowing a nose, coughing or sneezing, and after touching animals or garbage.

If a case is positive case is found in the town, isolation and quarantine procedures will be handled by the state Department of Public Health in conjunction with the town’s health department.

“These procedures interrupt the chain of transmission,” Clark said.

She also reminded residents to stay calm. Most cases, around 80 percent, are mild.

“Many people may not even know that they have [the virus,]” Clark said.

Individuals who are sick, or may be infected should stay at home and manage the symptoms.

Clark said the Health Department has been in similar situations. Clark said there have been two instances since she has taken over as health director where she has had to work with the State Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and educate targeted groups on real public health threats facing certain members of the community.

“If that doesn’t sound familiar to you because there wasn’t any media coverage or broad community concern about the issue, and it means we were handling it well,” Clark said.

Clark said the department will continue to work with the Town Manager and the emergency management coordinator on continuity of operation planning for all town staff and departments.

“We provide critical services and we all need to be here or be able to be doing our jobs if something happens here,” she said.

Town Manager Robin Craver said there have been many questions and comments from businesses and residents asking about how the town is handling the situation.

“I want to assure them that our departments are working together as well as the emergency management and health coordinator,” Craver said. “Our health department is spearheading much of this.”

Craver will provide updated information regarding the virus on the town’s website and social media.