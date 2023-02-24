Provincetown Residential Parking Permits Available March 1

PROVINCETOWN – Resident and visitor parking permits in Provincetown will be available starting March 1.

Permit and paid parking will be in effect in the town seven days a week, including holidays, from May 1 through October 31.

Limited residential permits are $55, while the expanded permit for residents costs $150. Limited visitor passes are $175; the expanded visitor option costs $350.

Permits for senior citizens and firefighters, along with those for board and committee members, are free of charge.

Officials are highly recommending that residents secure a pass online; they can be found by clicking here. A valid driver’s license and registration must be presented when applying for a permit, while all other outstanding fees and taxes must also be paid.