Provincetown Creating ‘Community Ambassador Program’

PROVINCETOWN – The Town of Provincetown has created a “Community Ambassador Program” for the summer season as part of a public awareness campaign to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town is currently seeking applicants for these positions.

The program will start on Thursday, July 2 and run through the Labor Day Weekend.

The primary role of Community Ambassadors will be to welcome visitors, answer their questions and provide education to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ambassadors will be trained to explain health and safety guidelines for social distancing, provide general information to visitors, and distribute masks to anyone who needs one.

Ambassadors will be available at assigned locations and routes throughout the town to assist visitors, residents, workers, local merchants, and business owners by providing health and safety information including town safety mandates.

In addition, the ambassadors will also perform light maintenance activities related to maintaining and sanitizing designated tourist and recreational areas throughout the town.

To showcase the spirit of Provincetown, the ambassadors will be encouraged to dress in “fun attire”, including accessorizing with bright colors and costumes.

They will also establish and maintain quality relationships with local merchants, vendors, pedestrians, tourists, day trippers, and fellow workers, to help promote a safe season during the pandemic.

Applications are being accepted now and can be found online, here.

Interested individuals can also contact Human Resources Manager, Elise Zarcaro at 508 487 7000 ext. 525, ezarcaro@provincetown-ma.gov or Ambassador & Event Coordinator, Timothy Hess at 508 487 7000 ext. 595 or thess@provincetown-ma.gov.