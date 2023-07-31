Provincetown Looking to Increase Affordable Housing

PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Select Board recently moved to execute purchase and sale agreements for two properties at 22/22R and 24 Nelson Avenue for future affordable and community housing developments.

Under the terms of the sale, the town would purchase the 22/22R property for $1,270,000 and the property at 24 Nelson Ave for $765,000.

Despite no current plans for their redevelopment, the quick move was made in lockstep with widespread consensus at the town’s recent joint housing workshop that the town should acquire land for future development to counter the widespread proliferation of condominiums and short-term rentals clogging the market.

The two units are already approved for 21 combined units, and each fall under Phase 6B of the town’s sewer expansion plan, which could greatly expand their maximum legal occupancy.

Town officials estimate that when the two properties are served by town sewer, the pair could combine for 48 to 60 total units.

The town’s sewer expansion is expected to take place between 2027 and 2030.

“As has been the case for many years, our residents are incredibly supportive of the Town taking bold action when it comes to housing,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“At our most recent Joint Housing Workshop in June, there was strong agreement between the boards present that acquiring land for future development was something the town should actively pursue, and I want to thank the Select Board for acting quickly on this opportunity.”

The Select Board is preparing to call a Special Town Meeting this fall to ask town voters to approve the joint purchase so the town may close on the properties.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter