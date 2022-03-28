Provincetown to Hold Forum on Housing Articles

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials will hold an online forum to give the public a chance to comment on housing articles ahead of the upcoming annual town meeting next week.

Town manager Alex Morse has invited residents to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday at 5pm to discuss the articles related to housing on this year’s meeting warrant.

According to town officials, the meeting is an opportunity for members of the public to voice concerns and to hear staff feedback.

Morse will be joined by members of Provincetown’s housing boards and representatives from Community Development Partnership.

Head to Provincetown’s site for ways to join the housing-related meeting.

Provincetown’s town meeting will be held Monday April 4th, at 6:00pm. Visit the town’s site to read the full warrant.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter