Provincetown Town Manager Appointed to Local Government Advisory Committee

PROVINCETOWN – Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan has announced the appointment of 34 new members, including Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse, to the Local Government Advisory Committee.

“I look forward to representing Provincetown on the Local Government Advisory Committee,” said Morse.

“Provincetown is at the forefront of climate resiliency efforts and the town’s inclusion on this committee will ensure that our federal government is responsive to our community’s challenges and opportunities in the months and years to come.”

The LGAC advises the EPA Administrator on critical environmental issues impacting local governments.

Morse and Lisa Wong, Winchester Town Manager, are the two new appointees from Massachusetts.

By, Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter