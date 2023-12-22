You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Renews Town Manager Contract

December 22, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A new three-year contract renewal was approved by the Provincetown Select Board for Town Manager Alex Morse at their meeting on December 11.

The new contract will begin on April 5, 2024 and go until April 5, 2027 and the decision to renew Morse’s contract came after a thorough evaluation of his performance and a recognition of the achievements realized under his leadership.

“We were unanimous in our decision to extend Town Manager Morse’s contract for another three years,” said Select Board Chair David Abramson.

“The leadership and commitment to the community he has shown have resulted in tangible progress in many areas, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts,” Abramson said.

Some of the changes that have come under the management of Morse include categories like housing, sewer expansion, public parks and facilities, and public safety.

