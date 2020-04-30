Provincetown, Yarmouth, and Falmouth Requiring Select Residents to Wear Face Coverings in Public

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown, Yarmouth, and Falmouth are requiring select residents to wear face masks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Starting May 1, masks will be mandatory for anyone outside of a vehicle on a mile long stretch of Commercial Street in Provincetown.

Masks will also be mandatory for anyone entering inside a Provincetown business.

All employees of all essential businesses in Yarmouth are to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and within six feet of a co-worker, the Yarmouth Board of Health announced.

All Yarmouth essential businesses are required to post on their main entrance doors that it is highly recommended consumers entering the store wear a face covering.

The town of Falmouth is also requiring employees and customers of essential businesses to wear face coverings.