Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidance For Summer Months

HYANNIS – Public health officials are offering safety guidance ahead of the upcoming summer season.

To avoid tick or mosquito borne illnesses, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is advising residents to be cautious of ticks when moving through grassy, brushy or wooded areas.

People are advised to check themselves for ticks once a day, stick to the center of trails or walking paths when out walking, and wear long sleeved and light-colored shirts or pants when the temperature permits to avoid tick exposure.

In situations where skin is exposed, use repellants that contain DEET on exposed skin and repellants containing permethrin on clothing.

The department reminds individuals that ticks cannot jump or fly and can only attach themselves to those who touch them directly.

The department notes that Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a common mosquito born illness, was not detected during the 2021 arbovirus season in Massachusetts, which may indicate a lower likelihood of activity this year.

Nonetheless, the public is advised to drain standing water in and around their home to prevent mosquito breeding, to repair window and door screens to keep mosquitos from the home, and use EPA-registered repellants to deter mosquitoes from biting.

To avoid drowning risks during summer months where swimming and bathing is common, it is recommended that parents supervise children in the water at all times at home pools, to keep rescue equipment on hand, and choose public swimming areas with a lifeguard on duty whenever possible.

To prevent children from falling from windows parents are advised to keep furniture away from windows and to consider installing quick release window guards, which can be found at most hardware stores.

Additionally, to ensure children and animals are kept safe from overheated vehicles during the summer months, residents are advised never to leave children or animals alone in a parked car even if the windows are open, to keep car keys away from the reach of children, and to check every area inside a vehicle before locking doors and exiting.

Those who encounter a distressed child or animal alone in a hot vehicle are advised to quickly remove them and call 9-1-1.

To view he full list of public safety guidance, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter