Eversource Proposes Rate Increases

HYANNIS – Residents will be able to make their voices heard on potential rate increases from Eversource that could begin next year.

Pending the approval of the 2023 Electric Distribution Rate Review with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), new rates would impact residents beginning in January of 2023.

The review process could take up to 10 months, said Eversource representatives.

Under the proposed new rates, customers would generally see about 5 to 10 percent increases, R-1 Non-Heating customers with typical monthly usage of 530 to 550 kilowatt-hours would see an approximately $7 challenge. R-2 Non-Heating Assistance would likely change by $4 to $5.

Those with residential heating and 745 to 805 kilowatt-hour (kWh) usage would see a $17 to $18 rise. Residential heating assistance customers with 845 to 995 kWh typical monthly use would see a $12 to $14 change.

Rates would vary depending on customer location, rate and the amount of electricity they use, said officials.

Eversource said that the rate changes will allow them to make investments including infrastructure upgrades to help reach net-zero emissions by 2050, reduce power outages with projects like battery storage, and remove more than 100,000 hazard trees that threaten the electrical system during storms.

Public hearings are scheduled for March 29 at 10 am, March 31 at 6 pm, and May 4 at 6 pm for customers to make their voices heard to the Massachusetts DPU on the proposal.

Comments can be submitted to marc.tassone@mass.gov ahead of each meeting.