Public Input Sought For Cape Cod Rail Trail Extension

December 14, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is continuing to invite residents, business owners, and other local stakeholders to share their opinions regarding potential routes for an extension of the Cape Cod Rail Trail.   

The possible extension would run from the intersection of Mary Dunn Road and Independence Drive to the Barnstable/ Sandwich town line.

The Cape Cod Rail Trail is a paved bike and pedestrian trail currently spanning between Yarmouth to Wellfleet.

Through regional efforts, construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 to extend the existing trail within Yarmouth to Mary Dunn Road in Barnstable, and the Town of Barnstable is currently examining route options to continue the trail to Sandwich.

The survey is estimated to take less than 5 minutes. For more information, please visit the Town of Barnstable Website.

