Public Meeting for Station Avenue Corridor Study Scheduled

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission and Town of Yarmouth will host a public meeting on Wednesday, December 13th at Yarmouth Town Hall to receive feedback and discuss potential conceptual improvements to Station Avenue as part of the Station Avenue Corridor Study.

Station Avenue provides access to and from Route 6 on the northern end of the corridor and access to Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School to the south.

Town officials said the purpose of the corridor study is to develop alternatives that will improve safety, provide accommodations for all roadway users, and reduce congestion.

New draft alternative concepts for the corridor, ranging from signalization or roundabouts, access management, and improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout the corridor were developed based on information collected at a public listening session held in January.

The public meeting will include a presentation of the potential improvements followed by an interactive group discussion, with a focus on gathering public feedback on the presented ideas.

For more information about the meeting visit their website.