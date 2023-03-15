You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Public Meetings to Cover Bourne, Sagamore Bridges

Public Meetings to Cover Bourne, Sagamore Bridges

March 15, 2023

BOURNE – Residents will be able to learn more about work projects along the Cape Cod Canal bridges during a series of MassDOT meetings.

State officials will be providing work updates and outlines of future steps. Public comments and questions will also be accepted during each virtual event, as both the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges will have their own dedicated dates.

MassDOT will cover the Bourne Bridge on March 22, while the Sagamore Bridge will be discussed on March 29. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

Advanced registration is required for both events. To learn more, visit MassDOT’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 