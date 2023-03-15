Public Meetings to Cover Bourne, Sagamore Bridges

BOURNE – Residents will be able to learn more about work projects along the Cape Cod Canal bridges during a series of MassDOT meetings.

State officials will be providing work updates and outlines of future steps. Public comments and questions will also be accepted during each virtual event, as both the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges will have their own dedicated dates.

MassDOT will cover the Bourne Bridge on March 22, while the Sagamore Bridge will be discussed on March 29. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

Advanced registration is required for both events. To learn more, visit MassDOT’s website by clicking here.