Public Tours Offered for Brewster Elementary Schools, Senior Center

January 15, 2020

Eddy Elementary School

BREWSTER – The Brewster School Department and the Council on Aging are providing tours of the Stony Brook and Eddy Elementary School and the senior center to inform the public and town officials on the usage of the facilities.

The tours follow the approval of two articles at Special Town Meeting in November relating to the feasibility of consolidating the two elementary schools and creating a community center.

Tours of the Stony Brook School will be offered on the second Monday of each month at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. To sign up for tours of that school click here.

Eddy School tours will be held on the second Monday of each month at 9 a.m. and noon. Click here to sign up for Eddy School tours.

Tours of the Council on Aging facility will be offered on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 508.896.2737 to schedule a tour.

