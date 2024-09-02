Racing Alleged In Deadly Route 3 Crash

PLYMOUTH – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Plymouth this weekend.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in a closure of nearly four hours.

The Massachusetts State Police says Anthony Bradley of Plymouth faces charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation for allegedly engaging in a high-speed race.

Police say the victim who died was his passenger, a woman in her 20s. Her name was not immediately released.

Bradley reportedly suffered serious injuries. His arraignment is pending in Plymouth District Court.

The Plymouth District Attorney says a second driver that was allegedly involved turned himself in to authorities on Saturday.