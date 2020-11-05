You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Railroad Track Replacement Closing Yarmouth Roads

Railroad Track Replacement Closing Yarmouth Roads

November 5, 2020

YARMOUTH – Railroad company Manafort Transit will be replacing railroad tracks on November 5 that will cause street closings in Yarmouth.

Pine Street in Yarmouthport at the railroad tracks near Camp Greenough will be closed while the project takes place.

Police details will be on site at all times during the work.

There will be detours in place while the railroad tracks are replaced.

Motorists are advised by the Town of Yarmouth to avoid the area during the work.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed, and will be asked to exercise caution.

The work is expected to take place from 6:30 am on Thursday, November 5 until 6 pm on Friday, November 6.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 