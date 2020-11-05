Railroad Track Replacement Closing Yarmouth Roads

YARMOUTH – Railroad company Manafort Transit will be replacing railroad tracks on November 5 that will cause street closings in Yarmouth.

Pine Street in Yarmouthport at the railroad tracks near Camp Greenough will be closed while the project takes place.

Police details will be on site at all times during the work.

There will be detours in place while the railroad tracks are replaced.

Motorists are advised by the Town of Yarmouth to avoid the area during the work.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed, and will be asked to exercise caution.

The work is expected to take place from 6:30 am on Thursday, November 5 until 6 pm on Friday, November 6.