HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced in press confrere that the ban on opening physical locations for non-essential businesses is being extended until Monday, May 4.

The ban goes into effect at noon on April 1.

The ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is also being extended to May 4, said Baker.

State government workers will also have their work from homer orders extended until May 4.

Governor Baker said that residents can visit Mass.gov/COVID-19 for more information.