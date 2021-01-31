Animal Rescue League Warning About Cold Temperatures on Pets

HYANNIS – With a cold snap impacting the region, the Animal Rescue League is reminding pet owners to make sure their pets are warm and safe.

When taking dogs on walks, it is important to protect them from the cold keep their feet free of chemicals used to melt ice.

Wiping off your dog’s paws and stomach after a walk can prevent discomfort from road salt.

Putting a jacket on your dog will protect it from the cold.

Leaving an animal in a car that is too cold is not only dangerous but also illegal.

Some cats try to warm up under hoods of cars in the cold, so be vigilant when starting your car in the winter.

“You know we just want to prepare our pets as best as we can just to keep them protected,” said Animal Rescue League of Boston Media Relations Officer Mike DeFina.

The Animal Rescue League wants owners to keep in mind that if they’re too cold outside than their pets will be as well.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter