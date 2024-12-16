Record Level Of Domestic Travel For Christmas And New Year’s Expected

HYANNIS – AAA is predicting a record amount of American travelers for the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period.

An estimated 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home between the dates of December 21st and January 1st.



Nearly 90 percent of holiday travelers will be driving.

AAA says the worst times for traffic delays will be on the weekends.

“Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, which puts both the weekend before and after the holiday in play for travelers,” said spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “We continue to see demand for travel soar at this time of year as Americans visit family and friends and take in new destinations.”