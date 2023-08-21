Records Tied and Broken at 51st Falmouth Road Race

FALMOUTH – This year’s 51st annual running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race led to record tying and breaking performances in multiple group categories.

Both the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions had their records broken by significant margins, while a 19-year-old course record in the men’s open division was tied.

The wheelchair divisions featured high level performances by the sport’s two biggest names with the men’s race being won for the fifth time by Maryland’s Daniel Romanchuk, breaking his previous record time by 25 seconds finishing in 21:23.

“It was a great day. Overall, just great conditions, and going along the ocean is a great way to end a summer of racing,” said Romanchuk, a Paralympic gold medalist.

Women’s winner Susannah Scaroni was the third overall wheelchair finisher behind two of the male competitors.

Scaroni’s winning time of 24:38 broke the course record she set last year by 52 seconds and she was nearly five minutes ahead of second place.

In the men’s open race, Kenya’s Wesley Kiptoo was leading the way as he came down the hill into Falmouth Heights crossing the finish line at the 31:08 mark tying Gilbert Okari’s 2004 record.

The women’s race ended with another successful New England trip for Kenya’s Hellen Obiri who finished 19 seconds before second place in 35:13, which tied her for the second fastest time in race history and the fastest since 2002.

Nearly 10,000 runners took part in the 2023 edition of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race, which was founded in 1973 by Tommy Leonard.