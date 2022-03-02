Upcoming Summit to Promote Environmental Stewardship

DENNIS – C.A.R.E. (Creating A Responsible Environment) for the Cape & Islands is partnering with the Center for Coastal Studies, Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition, and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to host “Destination Stewardship: It’s Everybody’s Business.”

The spring summit will promote environmental stewardship on Thursday, April 7, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Cape Cinema in Dennis.

The summit will feature speaker Gregory Miller, PhD and Executive Director for the Center for Responsible Travel, who will talk about the benefits of destination stewardship in protecting the local environment.

The event will also feature speaker Julie Regan, Chief of External Affairs and Deputy Director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, who will discuss the positive impact of the Take Care Tahoe campaign in protecting Lake Tahoe and the program’s adoption in Cape Cod.

Representatives of local businesses will also be present to share stories of sustainability success and its challenges with event attendees.

The summit is part of a bi-annual meeting which has taken place since 2018.

Advance registration is required for the event, with a required donation of $20.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter