Regional Summit will Tackle Cape Cod’s Biggest Issues

HYANNIS – Registration will open this month for the annual OneCape Summit hosted by the Cape Cod Commission.

2021 will be the seventh year of the event, which will run from August 23 to 24 at the Wequassett Resort in Harwich.

Over two days, the summit will cover strategies to address marine and freshwater quality, affordable housing, climate-related impacts on the region and post-COVID economic recovery.

The summit will utilize both in-person and virtual components.

“The OneCape Summit is a regional forum for collaboration, innovation and excellence across major policy issues and areas. From work to advance regional water quality to tackling issues of coastal resiliency and infrastructure planning, we convene together as one Cape to address the most critical issues related to Cape Cod’s unique environment and economy,” said the Commission in a statement.

