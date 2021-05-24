Register Here: Falmouth Hosting Student COVID Vaccine Clinics

FALMOUTH – Falmouth schools and the Barnstable County Health and Environment Department will host several COVID vaccination clinics for recently eligible 12-15 year students to help in the push towards herd immunity.

Town Health Agent Scott McGann said that the public health data in town and across the county are all trending in a positive direction, with over 69 percent of residents having received their first dose county-wide.

Across the state, over 46 percent are fully vaccinated.

McGann said that big jumps can be expected in the percentage of those fully vaccinated in the coming weeks as many are due for their second shot on top of those 12 and up now receiving their doses.

“Second dose, you’re getting a lot of increase. Especially in the 20 to 65 age range. If you’re doing Moderna, it’s a 28 day delay because that’s how long it takes before you can get your second dose,” said McGann.

“We’re seeing people finishing off their second doses, and the younger age groups are still increasing. Between 12 and 19 we’re seeing the biggest increases.”

Registration for the clinics is required, which can be done by following the school-specific links.

A clinic will be hosted at Lawrence Middle School on Tuesday, May 25 from 9 am to 11 am, with another that same day hosted at Morse Pond Middle School from noon to 2 pm.

Falmouth High School will host a clinic on Thursday, May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Cape Cod COVID Response Task Force said that it is aiming to have 75 percent of the region’s population fully vaccinated by mid-summer, a figure that they said would provide strong overall protection for the community at large.