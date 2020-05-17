You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Registration Open for HAC’s 2nd Annual Walk for Hope

May 17, 2020

HYANNIS – Registration is now open for Housing Assistance Corporation’s (HAC) 2nd Annual Walk for Hope.

This year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27, will be virtual.

The walk raises awareness about the housing issues facing the Cape and Islands while raising funds to prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

Last year’s event raised more than $14,000 for people struggling to stay housed.

The goal for this year’s walk is raise $50,000 to support neighbors in need.

There are a number of ways to get involved in the event, including as a walker, fundraiser or sponsor.

From now until June 27, participants in the event are encouraged to take phones and videos during walks to share why they are walking to support housing and to tag HAC on social media.

For more information on the event, go to haconcapecod.org.

