Registration Open for Inaugural Second Summer Cycle Event

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has announced their inaugural Second Summer Cycle event that will happen on September 17.

Participants can choose between three different routes varying in lengths starting in Mashpee, Sandwich, or Orleans with all rides ending in Provincetown.

The non-profit organizations that will benefit include Calmer Choice, Cape Abilities, Cape and Islands United Way, Cape Cod Children’s Place, WE CAN, and more.

All funds raised by riders go directly to the beneficiary of their choice.

Riders who prefer to use the Cape Cod Rail Trail as a part of their ride will have the opportunity.

“One of the biggest things we’re focusing on is the safety issue. There will be far greater police detail presence, a lot more volunteers, and a new and improved route that will be taking into consideration those issues,” said Chamber Board of Directors Chair David Troutman.

All riders will receive a $30 voucher upon completion to be used at the various food trucks on site.

“So it’s something for everybody. It’s going to all end at Motta Field in Provincetown. Big party, a lot of food trucks, and a lot of fun on a Sunday afternoon,” said Troutman.

For more information and to register for the event visit their website.

The full Sunday Journal interview with David Troutman can be found here.