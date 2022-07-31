Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod

HYANNIS – After months of rehabilitation at a New England Aquarium facility, a sea turtle was recently released into waters off Cape Cod.

The 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, named Adobo, returned to the ocean on Wednesday, July 27 after he returned to full health at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

An external satellite tag and an internal acoustic tag were attached to Adobo before he went back into the sea. The tracking devices allow the Aquarium to monitor the creature’s movements.

Adobo was cleared by veterinarians to return to open water after a round of examinations. Aquarium officials state that endangered loggerhead turtles can have life spans up to 80 years.

The Aquarium assisted over 500 turtles with medical help during the last turtle stranding season.

Another three turtles are expected to be released at some point this summer.

The Aquarium listed Mass Audobon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, National Maine Life Center, and NOAA’s Fisheries Service as partner organizations who help with efforts to assist the turtles.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter