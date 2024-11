SANDWICH – Authorities with the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office have identified the remains found after a car fire in Sandwich Monday as that of 86-year-old Sandwich resident Susan Lauber.

A 911 call reported the vehicle off the road and into the woods near Peters Pond in Sandwich.

It came to rest leaning on the passenger side, where a fire was eventually ignited that engulfed the vehicle.

Next of kin has been notified, according to the DA’s office.