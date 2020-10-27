Reminder: Voters Cannot Submit Ballots Via Text

HYANNIS – As the general election on November 3 approaches, residents are being reminded that they cannot submit their votes via text message.

The Bipartisan Policy Center explained that people across the United States cannot vote by text, while online voting is only available to a small number of people.

Messages and internet posts promoting vote-by-text methods as legitimate options can be discarded without a reply, as the primary methods of voting remain filling out ballots in-person at polls or submitting absentee and mail-in ballots.