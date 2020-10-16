Reopening Task Force Addresses Virus Case Increases, Preparation for Future

BARNSTABLE – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force recently addressed the current number of coronavirus cases and the region’s medical preparations as the winter months approach during their recent meeting.

Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said that both the region and state are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.

Even though that rise is concerning, Cyr added that the majority of those cases are asymptomatic, and that they are not leading to a wide scale spread of the virus locally.

Figures released by the state on Wednesday indicated the positivity rate on Cape Cod had declined over the past two weeks to .88%.

“These increases, I think, were something we expected from a seasonal perspective,” Cyr said during the meeting.

“But, I think we continue to be reliant on contact tracing, the need for people to get tested, and to follow up on contact tracing.”

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf said that positive collaboration between the health system and leaders at the local and state levels continue.

Cape Cod Healthcare is testing around 300 people a day for the coronavirus at around a 1.5% positivity rate, according to Lauf.

Lauf said Cape Cod Healthcare is continuing to prepare for the winter months, and added that the organization is ready to expand its operations if needed in order to properly serve the Cape Cod community during the pandemic.

In the meantime, the organization is keeping its policies within its medical centers to prevent the spread of the virus in place.

“Our policies and our procedures are all put in place to keep patients safe, to keep our employees safe, and to keep the general public safe,” Lauf said.

Lauf urged resident to keep up with their due diligence in order to prevent a dangerous spread of COVID-19.