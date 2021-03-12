Report: Transportation Improvements Needed Across State

BOSTON – A recent report from multiple Massachusetts organizations called upon state officials and regional transit authorities to continue to make improvements to regional public transportation services.

The Massachusetts Public Health Association, Conservation Law Foundation, MASSPIRG Education Fund, and Transportation for Massachusetts collectively published the report.

The organizations stated that improvements to public transportation across Massachusetts will aid the state in its coronavirus recovery, while also bolstering economic growth, fixing traffic problems, and protecting the health of residents and the environment.

The report, which follows up on another report published two years ago, adds that some progress has been made on recommendations made in 2019, while other recommendations have not been addressed.

Bills in both the State Senate and House of Representatives have been filed, as the organizations call for accountability from Beacon Hill and the state’s regional transit authorities.