Report: Draft Opinion Suggests High Court Could Overturn Roe

May 3, 2022

Photo courtesy of Jarek Tuszyński

WASHINGTON (AP) – A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

That’s according to a Politico report released Monday.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter–opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman said the court had no comment.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

By Mark Sherman and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

