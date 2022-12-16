You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: Mass. Opioid Death Rate Down to Start 2022

Report: Mass. Opioid Death Rate Down to Start 2022

December 16, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Preliminary data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows that opioid-related overdose deaths in the state declined by 1.5% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time last year.

The department says the state had 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022. That’s about 25 fewer deaths than during the same time in 2021.

According to the data, fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in 94% of the deaths in the first six months of 2022 where a toxicology report was available.

Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. That’s the highest tally in U.S. history.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 