Report: Mass. Opioid Death Rate Down to Start 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Preliminary data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows that opioid-related overdose deaths in the state declined by 1.5% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time last year.

The department says the state had 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022. That’s about 25 fewer deaths than during the same time in 2021.

According to the data, fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in 94% of the deaths in the first six months of 2022 where a toxicology report was available.

Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. That’s the highest tally in U.S. history.

From The Associated Press