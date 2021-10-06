You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Report: Massachusetts Economy Faces Post-Pandemic Challenges

Report: Massachusetts Economy Faces Post-Pandemic Challenges

October 6, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – What the “new normal” of a post-pandemic economy in Massachusetts might look like is the subject of a report released Tuesday by Massachusetts Senate leaders.

They argue that just returning to the pre-2020 way of doing things isn’t good enough.

The report looks at a range of steps the state could take to address issues revealed in a new light by the pandemic including the future of work, digital infrastructure, racial equity, housing, education, public health, and transportation.

The release of the report comes as lawmakers weigh how best to spend approximately $5 billion in federal pandemic relief funds.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

