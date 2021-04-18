Reports Indicate Leisure and Hospitality Industry on the Rise

HYANNIS – The leisure and hospitality industry showed the most growth out of all industries on the “Massachusetts Unemployment and job Estimates for March” Report by the Executive Office of labor and Workforce Development.

The overall unemployment rate for the state has gone down .2 percentage points from the previous month.

From March of 2020 to March of 2021, Massachusetts lost an estimated 272,700 jobs.

A gain of just under 13,000 jobs last month shows some positive growth for the job market.

In the past four months, the state has gained over 70,000 jobs.

Other industries that experienced higher growth over the past month are construction and education and health services.

Leisure and hospitality was the industry that was hit hardest by the economic affects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The upcoming summer vacation season, however, is looking to be a busy one for the Cape with many vacation rentals and accommodations experiencing higher booking numbers than previous years.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter