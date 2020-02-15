Representative Joe Kennedy to Speak at JFK Presidents’ Day Brunch

EAST HARWICH-United States Representative Joe Kennedy III will be the keynote speaker at the Harwich Democratic Town Committee’s JFK Presidents’ Day Brunch on Monday, February 17.

Two awards will also be given out at the event. Judith Underwood, Harwich water commissioner, trustee of the Harwich Affordable Housing Trust, and housing authority, will be named as the Mabel Canto Democrat of the Year.

The Harwich Conservation Trust will receive the James Noonan Community Service Award.

The brunch begins at 10 a.m. at The 400 East in East Harwich.

Visit www.harwichdemocrats.com for more information.