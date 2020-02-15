You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Representative Joe Kennedy to Speak at JFK Presidents’ Day Brunch

Representative Joe Kennedy to Speak at JFK Presidents’ Day Brunch

February 15, 2020

EAST HARWICH-United States Representative Joe Kennedy III will be the keynote speaker at the Harwich Democratic Town Committee’s JFK Presidents’ Day Brunch on Monday, February 17.

Two awards will also be given out at the event. Judith Underwood, Harwich water commissioner, trustee of the Harwich Affordable Housing Trust, and housing authority, will be named as the Mabel Canto Democrat of the Year.

The Harwich Conservation Trust will receive the James Noonan Community Service Award.

The brunch begins at 10 a.m. at The 400 East in East Harwich.

Visit www.harwichdemocrats.com for more information.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 